Boy asked for charity donations rather than presents for his seventh birthday

A kind-hearted boy decided he would rather help others than receive gifts for his birthday.

Instead of birthday presents, Tristen Sandhu decided he wanted people to mark his seventh birthday, on November 30, by making donations to charity.

He also raised money through events like encouraging everyone to wear spots for a donation in his Tae Kwon Do class.

Tristen raised £160 for Down Syndrome Group Northampton (DSGN) and presented them with a cheque in an assembly at Badby Primary School alongside his classmate Evie who has Down Syndrome.

This was his reason for choosing DSGN so his donation could help children like Evie.

In addition he donated £100 to Water Aid and £100 to Children in Need.

His parents Tim and Hari Sandhu said: “Seeing him feel so accomplished makes us immensely proud of him.”

Tristen suggested the fundraising idea after a TV advertisement which made him very sad.

Tristen is pictured with Kirsty Curtis from DSGN and Evie.