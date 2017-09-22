Boost for ball in honour of Daventry boy with Down Syndrome

A fundraising ball in honour of a Daventry boy with Down Syndrome has been given a boost.

Crest Nicholson has given £1,000 to help with Aiden’s Ball eat Dunchurch Park Hotel on Saturday, October 28.

It’s being organised by Daventry-based couple Shay and Lucy Brennan, in support of their son Aiden who was diagnosed at birth.

The black-tie fundraiser is in aid of The Down Syndrome Group Northamptonshire (DSGN), a local charity that supports children and adults with Down’s Syndrome, and Friends of Staverton School, (FOSS), the school where Aiden is a pupil.

These funds will help DSGN to continue to provide both speech and language therapists and occupational therapists for schools, and enable FOSS to purchase specialist accessible play equipment.

A ticket for the ball includes three-course dinner as well as live entertainment including a fire breather, fireworks, charity auction and a live band.

David Hnyda, sales and marketing director at Crest Nicholson Chiltern, said: “The funds raised from the ball will aid a fantastic local charity – DSGN, as well as Staverton School, both of which provide crucial support to children in the local community.”

Email aidensball@gmail.com for tickets. Visit; https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/aidensball for more information.