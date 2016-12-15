Boat show tickets now on sale

Tickets are now on sale for next year’s Crick Boat Show & Waterways Festival.

The annual event, which showcases the inland waterways industry with over 250 exhibitors from across the canal world, offers a fantastic day out for all the family with dozens of boats to look round, free boat trips, live music, children’s activities, a real ale marquee, and a large variety of food and drink stalls.

Organised by Waterways World in partnership with the Canal & River Trust and Crick Marina, the 2017 Show is expected to attract over 25,000 visitors.

Peter Johns, publisher of Waterways World and show director, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming people to our 2017 Crick Boat Show - the number one boat show at the heart of the waterway network.

“Whether people are boating enthusiasts, looking to buy boating products and services, or just looking for a great family day out by the water, there’s lots to see and do at Crick Boat Show.”

“Once again, all children aged 16 and under will receive free entry on all three days of the Show, making it a fantastic value family day out over the bank holiday.”

Crick Boat Show 2017 will be open from 10am till 6pm every day except Monday 29 May, when it closes at 5pm. Evening entertainment runs from 7.30pm to 11.30pm.

Ticket prices start at £12 per adult if booked in advance, £15 on the day. Visit www.crickboatshow.com.