Blooming great time at Daventry Flower and Vegetable Show

Visitors to Daventry Flower and Vegetable Show had a blooming great time.

It took place at Daventry Community Centre on September 3 and attracted more entries and attendees than last year.

The show, organised by the Daventry Allotment & Gardening Association (DAGA) supported by Daventry Town Council, saw more than 300 exhibits being awarded individual rosettes for first, second and third places.

Five overall category winners were each presented with a £10 National Garden Centre Voucher by Daventry Town Mayor Lynne Taylor, with the winner of the children’s category winning a £10 Argos voucher.

The mayor congratulated DAGA on an excellent show and commented on how proud Daventry Town Council were of their allotment community.

There was a good attendance from the public and allotment holders who all enjoyed viewing the produce, sampling homemade refreshments and shopping in the arts and crafts market.

The overall category winners were Vegetable: John Barker, Soft Fruit: Kath Vaughan, Flowers: Marjorie Loughrey, Novelty: John Barker, and Children’s; Millie Burgess aged 8.

New category for 2017 Jams and Cookery was won by Marjorie Loughrey.

DAGA are donating the money raised from the charity auction and raffle - £177.10 - to the Green Health project for people with mental health issues.