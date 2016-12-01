Bin collection dates over Christmas and New Year announced for Daventry district

Residents across Daventry District are being offered support to recycle as much as possible over the Christmas and New Year period.

Black bin, recycling and food waste collections will take place as normal but brown wheelie bin collections will be suspended to allow the crews to focus on the extra recycling that Christmas brings.

The last brown bin collection will take place on Christmas Eve, with the service resuming on Monday, January16.

To help people recycle, large cardboard will be collected from Boxing Day until SaturdayJanuary 7, inclusive. During that period, people with large cardboard that does not fit in their recycling box can flatten it and place it next to their boxes on their collection day.

Anyone with more recycling than their red and blue boxes can hold is asked to sort the items and place them into clear or white bags next to their boxes.

Real Christmas trees will also be taken away when garden waste collections resume district-wide from January 16 - just put your tree out on your first scheduled brown bin collection day from this date.

Residents are reminded there are no longer any parish collection points for Christmas trees in Daventry District. Any trees found dumped in public places will be treated as fly-tipping.

People can also take trees to their local household waste recycling centre. Find your nearest at www.daventrydc.gov.uk/recycling

Councillor Jo Gilford, environment portfolio holder at Daventry District Council, said: “The Christmas and New Year period certainly generates a lot of waste but our residents always do a great job of recycling it.

“With recycling and food waste collections continuing on their usual weekly cycle, plus the large cardboard and Christmas tree collections we have in place, we hope people will once again join us in recycling as much as possible this Christmas.”

Anyone who is unsure of the collection schedule in their area should check the waste and recycling calendar which was sent out to residents across the district recently.

The calendars can also be downloaded from www.daventrydc.gov.uk/recycling or ordered by calling Daventry District Council on 01327 871100.

The Council’s offices and Contact Centre will close at 4.30pm on Friday, December 23 and reopen at 9am on Tuesday January 3. To report a missed bin collection during this period visit www.daventrydc.gov.uk/online