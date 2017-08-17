'Beaming with pride': Daventry academy celebrates improvement on A-level results for third straight year

Students and staff are celebrating at Daventry's Parker Academy with A-level results improving for the third year running.

The top results belong to Harry Whitrow who got three A* for maths, physics and chemistry, which are acknowledged as among the most challenging subjects at A-level.

Harry plans to read civil and structural engineering at Sheffield University.

Andrew Mackereth, of the academy trust, said Harry's grades are good enough to earn him a place at Oxford or Cambridge but he is determined to go to Sheffield.

Mr Mackereth said Harry was one of a number of high performers at both GCSE and A-level who had shown tremendous loyalty to the school by opting to stay at Parker Academy for sixth form, rather than study elsewhere in the county.

Jenny Gatley, headteacher at The Parker E-ACT Academy, said: "It is testament to the hard work of our students and academy staff that results have shown another significant improvement, allowing many of our students to continue their studies at some of the best universities in the country.

"The entire academy community is beaming with pride today as we celebrate this wonderful set of A-level results.

"I am delighted that these excellent results have been achieved as we prepare to move to our new multi–million pound facility in September."

Other outstanding individual results include head boy Connor Nelson, with A grade in sociology and B grades in media and psychology, as well as Molly Mahiques with B grades in health and social care, history and psychology. Both are continuing their studies at university in Lincoln and Manchester respectively.

Off the back of the students' results the academy can legitimately claim their best A-level results ever.

More information on The Parker E-ACT Academy visit their website or contact Jenny Gatley on 01327 705816 or jenny.gatley@e-act.org.uk with any questions.