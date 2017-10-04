Bargain hunters aplenty as B&M Daventry opens for business

Daventry’s newest store opened its doors to the public for the first time yesterday morning.

Queues began forming outside B&M ahead of the official ribbon-cutting ceremony in Abbey Retail Park, which was attended by members of the Daventry Volunteers Centre charity and town mayor Lynne Taylor.

Daventry Mayor Lynne Taylor cuts the store's ribbon

The 17,600 sq ft discount store stocks a wide variety of branded products and its arrival has seen 45 people in the area find work.

Store manager Sanjay Kakab said: “We have created 45 jobs and that’s across the spectrum, from management to cleaner, right the way through.

“Ninety-nine per cent are local within a five-mile radius.”

He added: “B&M is magic prices, all the brands at bargain prices. We offer a wide range selection of products, branded as well as our own.”

With the nearest B&M stores both roughly 12 miles away – one in Rugby, the other in Towcester – its arrival in Daventry was welcomed by the community since an official announcement was made in spring.

“It’s a good thing for Daventry, people have been wanting a store like this in the area,” said one of the cashiers, who lives in town.

Within an hour of opening, more than 100 people were in the aisles bargain hunting.

“I was not expecting this many people,” said Mr Kakab.

Toys, homeware, food and drink, health and beauty products and seasonal ranges like Halloween costumes and Christmas decorations are all in stock.

“The queue was about 15 people initially but it looks like half of Daventry has arrived here today so it’s pretty good.”

The store occupies what used to be three empty units on the retail park.

Louise, who chose to visit B&M in search of a bargain and perhaps to do a bit of early Christmas shopping, said: “I think it’s brilliant, there are so many products here for all kinds of things.

“The staff have been really friendly as well.”

Lynne Taylor, who cut the shop’s ribbon, said: “It went very well, I’m pleased that 45 local people have been taken on and I think it will be a positive benefit for Daventry.”