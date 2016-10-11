Banger rally for fundraisers

A couple who paid less than £500 for their car will take it on the ride of a lifeimte to help two charities.

Nev and Vanessa Grunwald are taking part in the Banger Rally Challenge as part of Team 94, the Whitworth Spanners.

The four day drive across Europe starts from Woodford Halse to St. Austell, when the couple will join 150 other teams heading to Vegas in the South of Spain, driving over 500 miles on the first day alone.

Funds raised will go to KidsAid in Northampton and for Marie Curie.

Nev said: “Our team name comes from the fact that we are involved with restoring a 1937 Austin 10 that requires the use of Whitworth Spanners rather than Metric ones.

“Our car for the rally is a Ford Cougar and it certainly has more tech than we are used to, so let’s hope all goes well. We intend to drive back across Europe at the end of the rally, giving a total mileage of over 3,500 miles for the eight days, before selling the car and donating the proceeds to charity, too.”

The couple said they have had excellent support so far and have raised more than £2,000.

In addition to our Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/teams/thewhitworthspanners anyone who wants to support either charity can text the code VOBK94 and the amount they’d like to donate to KidsAid to 70070 or VOBM94 and the amount they’d like to donate to Marie Curie to 70070.