Bake off, 90s themed exercise classes, quiz night and more to mark Daventry Leisure Centre’s 20th anniversary

A day of fun activities will be held at Daventry Leisure Centre to celebrate 20 years since it opened.

The centre was officially opened on December 14, 1996 by the then Chairman of Daventry District Council, John Russell.

And John, who was also the first person to use the pool at the Lodge Road facility, will be among the guests at a special 20th birthday celebration on Wednesday December 14.

A packed programme of activities to suit all ages has been planned by Daventry District Council’s leisure partner Everyone Active to mark the occasion.

People are invited to show off their baking skills by bringing their creations along to a birthday cake competition. Cakes should be brought to the centre before midday, with judging at 1pm and a prize on offer for the winner.

The Centre’s Group Cycling, Aqua and Body Pump exercise classes will have a 1990s theme for the day, with those taking part encouraged to wear Mr Motivator-style 90s keep-fit outfits to dance to music from the decade.

Children will be able to enjoy a free inflatables session in the pool from 6.30pm to 8pm (usual rules for entry apply).

There will also be a quiz night in the Saxon Suite from 7.30pm to 10pm. Teams of up to eight people are invited to enter at a cost of £10 per team and the bar will be open.

Proceeds from the quiz, as well as the sale of cakes baked for the baking competition, will be donated to Everyone Active’s charity of the year, the Anthony Nolan Trust, which works to save the lives of people with blood disorders and blood cancer.

To find out more or to enter a team in the quiz, email melaniebland@everyoneactive.com or phone 01327 871144.

Built for £4.75 million, the centre replaced the old leisure centre in Badby Road West, now home to Northampton College’s Daventry Campus. It was launched to much fanfare, with Gladiator star Nightshade greeting visitors at a special open weekend held in November 1996, ahead of the official ribbon-cutting ceremony the following month.

Councillor Alan Hills, Daventry District Council’s Community Culture and Leisure Portfolio Holder, said: “Many thousands of people have benefited from the excellent facilities at Daventry Leisure Centre over the last 20 years. It is also home to numerous clubs, helping people to enjoy a sense of community and to lead active, healthy lifestyles.

“We are constantly working with our partners Everyone Active in order to make improvements to the facilities, so that it can continue to offer an excellent service to the people of Daventry well into the future.

“The 20th anniversary celebrations offer something for all ages and I hope as many people as possible will join us on December 14 to mark this special occasion.”

Jamie Brightwell, Everyone Active’s general manager at Daventry Leisure Centre, added: “We are delighted to be hosting a range of fun activities to mark the centre’s 20th birthday.

“It plays a huge role in protecting the health and wellbeing of the community, and we look forward to continuing our work with the Council and ensuring people benefit from the activities on offer for years to come.”