Bag a bargain at nearly new sale

A mother who has started her own business Mum2mum market is organising baby and children’s nearly new sales.

Jenny Crinigan has held four successful sales in the area aso far and will stage the next one at Daventry Community Centre on Sunday, November 13, from 12pm-2pm

She said: “I am so excited to be giving local parents the opportunity to buy great quality second hand goods or make some cash from their outgrown children’s stuff.”

Mum2mum market is a growing business allowing mums (and dads) to buy and sell their nearly new baby and children’s items such as designer prams, cots, toys and clothes. Admission is £2 on the door, kids free, and free admission in the last half hour of the sale.