Badby runner’s fundraising effort continues ahead of ultramarathon challenge

A Badby runner will take on an ultramarathon challenge this weekend as part of a continuing fundraising effort for a hospital which cared for a close friend of his for years.

Steve Brooks will run the 100km Race to the Stones Ultramarathon on July 15, the longest race he has undertaken so far, and one of several he has participated in 2017 to help fundraise for Ward 37 Renal at Bristol Children’s Hospital.

“The hospital has cared for family friend Ella Giambrone for a number of years after she was struck down by a rare condition called Nephrotic Syndrome which attacked her kidneys, ultimately leading to failure and living on dialysis until she received a transplant,” said Steve.

“The cause of the illness was a simple strep throat infection which managed to cross over a barrier and triggered the syndrome.

“Bristol Children’s Hospital is one of the countries specialist centres for the condition and this year I’d like to say thank you to them for the continuing support of Ella by fund raising on Ella’s behalf.”

So far this year Steve had taken part in the London Winter Run in February, the Bath Half Marathon a month later, April’s Etape Loch Ness, the Maverick Original Surrey 25km Trail Run, and last month’s L’Etape Wales.

“Last year as soon as I reached my target my head said ‘That’s enough!’ so this year I’ve upped my target,” said Steve.

“So much of running is in your head, that’s why it’s important to run for a cause or someone you love.

“It’s easy to stop when you’re just running for yourself, but much easier to carry on when it’s ultimately for someone else.

“You’ll often hear a little whisper of ‘Come on Dad, give us a tow’ when things are getting tough and it’s just enough to help get to the top of that next hill.”

Steve is a regular volunteer and runner at Daventry Parkrun. He began running four years ago after a recovering from a bout of illness himself and recommends the Parkrun as a good starting point for any new runners.

Steve said: “If anyone is thinking about starting running, then sign up for Parkrun. It’s free and you won’t find a more supportive group of people or a better route.

To support Steve and the Wallace & Gromit Grand Appeal for Bristol Children’s Hospital, visit his Just Giving Page.