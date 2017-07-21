Awards for members of Daventry Table Tennis Club

Daventry Table Tennis Club have celebrated their annual general meeting with an awards night.

Over 30 club members gathered to see the efforts of their last season on show, with 23 awards handed out.

The club which will next year be competing in their tenth competitive season, has had its most successful season so far with divisional titles beingwon in both the Daventry and Towcester Leagues, and a host of individual awards garnered by its younger members.

Under 16’s competitior, Benji Gatward, swept the board with six trophies in all competitions and a win rate of over 80 per cent.

The club meet at Daventry Squash Club in Western Avenue where they hold their regular Monday night practice and coaching sessions and players range from junior to senior and complete novices to more experienced players.