Asda recalls cafetieres after broken glass complaints

A tea and coffee specialist and supermarket Asda have issued a recall of a cafetiere after complaints the glass beaker shattered during use.

The eight-cup cafetiere produced by tea and coffee specialists Taylors of Harrogate was given away free with packs of its Limited Edition Christmas Blend coffee in Asda between November 12 and early 2016, and has been available to purchase in some Asda stores since then.

The Taylors cafetiere in question

The recall follows a complaint that the glass beaker broke during normal use.

Anyone who owns one of the cafetieres is asked to return it to their nearest Asda store for a full refund. No receipt is necessary.

Customers seeking further information can contact Taylors of Harrogate on 0500 418898 or email customer.services@bettysandtaylors.co.uk, or call Asda customer relations on 0800 952 0101.