Artist's Daventry Country Park maps go on display but one is vandalised within hours

Colourful maps of Daventry Country Park have been mounted on boards at key locations around the site, but vandals were quick to deface one of them.

The signage, unveiled in the spring, was designed by artist Nina Cashmore and produced using photographs she took at the park.

The vandals screwed up and threw the map in the bushes

Sadly one of the new boards at the entrance to the Southbrook underpass was vandalised over the weekend. The artwork information panel had been peeled from the main board, screwed up and thrown in the bushes, while two other side panels were taken off.

On the defacing, Councillor Alan Hills, community, culture and leisure portfolio holder at Daventry District Council, said: “It’s extremely disappointing to see this mindless vandalism so soon after the noticeboards were put up.

"Whenever we have to repair damage like this it reduces the funding we have for other improvements in the park, which is a real shame for everyone involved. If anyone has any knowledge of who is responsible, please report it.”

Nina is famed locally for her colourful depiction of well-loved Daventry scenes and produced the Country Park map on canvas over the course of about a year.

Two side panels were taken off the sign displaying the map.

She said: “I’m very privileged to see my work displayed in such a prominent public place. Creating it was hard work, but also a lot of fun.

"Hopefully the map will encourage people to explore the park, as well as helping them to locate various areas of interest and guiding them on their way. Above all else, I want it to be enjoyed!"

Nina's designs feature her friends and daughter in two of the scenes, while the Park Rangers are also depicted in front of the Reservoir Cafe.

“I am very pleased to see Nina Cashmore’s work on display throughout the park," said Cllr Hill.

"She has captured its many attractions wonderfully and the map serves as both a useful guide for visitors and a fantastic piece of art, which I’m sure will be treasured for many years to come.”