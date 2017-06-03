Appeal to find missing Northampton man

Police have launched an appeal to find a Northampton man who has not been seen in three weeks.

24-year-old Arman Ali has been missing from his home in Long Mallows Rise, Ecton Brook, since Sunday, May 14.

Arman, who sometimes goes by the name of Jack, is 5ft 5in, with a slim build.

He has dark brown, slightly curly, neck-length hair, wears glasses and has a Northamptonshire accent.

He is believed to have left home with a small, black, wheeled suitcase and has links in London, Portsmouth and Plymouth as well as Northampton.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned about Arman’s welfare and are appealing for him, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, to contact police to let them know he is safe and well.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.