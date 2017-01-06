Appeal for witnesses after suspected arson attack near Daventry

A building off a country lane just outside Daventry was completely destroyed in a suspected arson attack.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at Badby Lodge Farm, off Badby Lane, at 3.15pm on Tuesday January 3.

Four fire engines were called to deal with the fire, and the road – which runs between Staverton and the A361 at the Newnham crossroad – was closed for a time to give them space.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555