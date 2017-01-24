Anyone for golf?

Daventry’s Hellidon Lakes Golf & Spa Hotel is offering visiting golfers the opportunity to double their enjoyment with a BOGOFF offer: Buy One Get One Fourball Free.

Until March 31, golfers booking a fourball at Hellidon Lakes will receive a voucher entitling them to another fourball visit, to be used at the same property by the end of March.

The offer is sure to be a real boon for golf society organisers who are able to effectively halve their golfing costs in one fell swoop.

John Angus, QHotels’ group director of golf, said: “This offer is just another initiative in the QHotels’ drive to get more people playing golf and getting healthier. It’s ideal for golfers because they always ‘leave some shots’ out on the course - this way they get a quick opportunity to get back out there and put it right.” Visit http://bit.ly/QH-bogoff