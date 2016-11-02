Another rail depot, measuring five million square feet, planned near Northampton... metres from original eight million square feet scheme

A second rail depot plan that would place five million square feet of warehouses in countryside just outside Northampton has emerged - and will be ruled upon by a national planning inspector, bypassing local councils.

The Northampton Gateway plan - separated by the eight million square feet Rail Central scheme by the width of a railway line - would be pressed right up against Milton Malsor and Collingtree and would carry goods to and from the wider UK.

Boundaries of the proposed Northampton Gateway site (in red), with Collingtree to the north east. The original Rail Central scheme is proposed for the land immediately south of Milton Malsor, bounded by the A43 and the railway lines.

The newer scheme - which has been revealed in the last few days and allows objectors only four weeks to research it - would also include a bypass around the west of Roade.

Villagers have been alarmed at the proposals given that a national planning inspector - as opposed district councillors - will decide if either, or both, plans are suitable for Northampton.

Rod Sellers, from Collingtree, said it was pressure exerted on the local authority that led to a smaller, lorries-only scheme on the land being dropped last June.

He said: "It's worrying that this time it's a fast track process that we really have no control over in Northamptonshire.

"The warehouse scheme by Howdens was rejected after 500 people, and two MPs raised concerns. There will be no local planning committee to listen to us this time."

Northampton Gateway will agitate Milton Malsor residents in particular as they are also currently fighting the Rail Central plan, which would effectively join it to Blisworth.

However, they have the advantage of months of research - backed by the Stop Rail Central campaign group - and will see a presentation by developer Roxhill at its parish council meeting of November 8 (starting 7.30pm).

By contrast, parish councillors in Collingtree are yet to be contacted by Roxhills almost two weeks after the plans were published, despite only being separated from the planned site by the M1. .

Mr Sellers said: "It has been dropped on us. Like the Howdens scheme, we appear to be a bit of a blind spot.

"It looks like we'll have to fight our way into this again."