Amazon Daventry donates £2,500 to Northamptonshire charity to mark start of partnership

A Northamptonshire-based charity is teaming up with the Amazon Daventry fulfilment centre as part of the retailer’s community support programme.

Warwickshire and Northampton Air Ambulance which, with its sister service in neighbouring counties, provides rapid response to trauma and medical emergencies over an area of 3,850 square miles, will benefit from a number of initiatives with Amazon over the coming months.

(L to R) Paramedic Sophie Birt, Dana Paltere, Shafique Rehman, Paramedic Mark Beasley and Marta Gawrysiak

These include donations, on-site fundraising by the Daventry team and attendance at Amazon events.

Speaking on the donation, Amazon Daventry general manager, David Tindal, said: "Everyone at Amazon in Daventry is very proud about our support for Warwickshire and Northampton Air Ambulance.

"We are passionate about helping people in our community and teaming up with Air Ambulance Northampton means we can help make a real difference in the area.

"The team here provides vital support as part of the emergency services across the county and beyond. We look forward to seeing what we can achieve together over the coming months."

(L to R) Dana Paltere, Paramedic Sophie Birt, Shafique Rehman, Paramedic Mark Beasley, Rachel Kelly and Marta Gawrysiak

The initiative has been marked with a donation of £2,500 to the charity from the fulfilment centre team.

Amazon Daventry teamed up with Warwickshire and Northampton Air Ambulance after the charity was chosen by the team at the fulfilment centre for support.

The move is part of a UK-wide programme that enables Amazon sites to provide on-going support to a charity in the areas where they operate, making a sustainable difference to important causes within the local community.

The partnership will help Warwickshire and Northampton Air Ambulance maintain its rapid response service so the team can come to the aid of as many people as possible.

Members of the Amazon team visited the charity to deliver the donation and to learn more about the work Warwickshire and Northampton Air Ambulance does.

Jo Payne from Air Ambulance Northampton said: "Thank you to David and everyone at Amazon in Daventry for teaming up with Air Ambulance.

"We rely on help and donations from businesses and the community, so to have this support from the team at Amazon is a real boost to our staff.

"On behalf of everyone here I would like to thank David and his team at Amazon in Daventry for their generosity and support."

The donation forms part of the ‘Amazon in the Community’ programme whereby the company supports the communities around its operating locations across the UK.