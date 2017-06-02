Amazon Daventry deliver funding boost to community charity

A charity supporting people from disadvantaged backgrounds has been visited by the Amazon Daventry team who stopped by to deliver a donation.

The Blackthorn Good Neighbours offers children holiday clubs, breakfast clubs and nursery services to ensure they get the best possible start in life. The charity provides nurture and language groups as well as support and advice for parents.

The £1,000 donation will be used to help improve resources at the nursery and play schemes meaning the children using the service will have the best possible experience.

Rebecca Winchurch, a member of the team at Amazon Daventry, nominated the charity for support.

She said: “It was great to visit Blackthorn Good Neighbours and see first-hand the important work they’re doing. They help so many people and I’m delighted that my friends and colleagues at Amazon Daventry have chosen to help them out with this donation.”

The donation forms part of the ‘Amazon in the Community’ programme which sees the company support the communities around its operating locations across the UK.

Claire Proctor from Blackthorn Good Neighbours said: “To receive this support from Amazon is a great boost for us and will really help us to support more local people. Our team works to give disadvantaged people in our community more opportunities to achieve their potential and this money will really support that. On behalf of everyone here I’d like to thank Rebecca for nominating us.”