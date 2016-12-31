All creatures great and small

This photo comes from 2006 and shows members of the congregation outside the church in East Haddon.

The church held a live Nativity – featuring carols and a procession through East Haddon following a donkey to a stable.

The service attracted more than 200 people, including 60 children, to St Mary’s Church on Christmas Eve.

Across the county clergy reported that churches had been packed with people in the run-up to Christmas, sometimes with double the people who had attended similar services in recent years.

The biggest increase was seen for midnight mass, but there were also larger numbers of people attending Christmas Day services.