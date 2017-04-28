All aboard for Daventry Museum’s newest exhibition

Daventry Museum will showcase its latest exhibition from next weekend onwards.

Inspired by the town’s involvement in the industry, the new theme centres around transport and the various forms thereof linked to Daventry.

This year is the 35th anniversary of the manufacture of Hesketh Motorcycles in Daventry and a member of the Hesketh Owners Club has kindly loaned the museum a V1000 Prototype 04 to celebrate this legacy.

Daventry’s connection to motoring is cemented in history with Ford Motor Company coming to the town in 1968 with its Ford Distribution Centre, and examples of early motoring will be on display, some of which relate to the car manufacturer.

New exhibits on horse-drawn transport reflect the town’s history of Coaching Houses as, during the 17th Century, Daventry was a major stopping point for stage coaches which gave rise to the number of coaching houses and whip makers in the town.

From June 17 to July 1 Daventry Model Railway Club will be showcasing their current work on a model of Daventry Railway Station, which closed in 1958, and visitors can learn more about the history of the station in the new displays.

Other highlights in the exhibition include the history of early flight, as well as cycling and the Newnham Hill Climb.

The museum will re-open on Saturday, May 6 from 10am to 4pm with the new transport exhibition in place. It will thereafter operate at its usual opening hours of 9.30am to 1.30pm from Tuesday to Friday and entry is free.

For more information please contact the museum on 01327 301246 or email museum@daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk