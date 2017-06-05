Air ambulance charity shop in Daventry appeals for information following break-in

Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance is appealing for help after its Daventry charity clothing shop was targeted by thieves on Sunday night.

Staff at the Foundry Walk WNAA clothing shop issued a heartfelt plea for help catching the thieves after their store suffered significant losses following the break-in.

The shop, which helps fund lifesaving emergency care for local people, was seriously damaged in the break-in and will require extensive repairs.

Area manager Dave Buttress said: “We are disappointed that our lifesaving charity has been targeted. It comes as a tremendous shock as our Daventry shops have been an amazing source of support for our vital work since they opened.

“As you might imagine, an air ambulance is very expensive to run, so losses like this mean we have to spend money on repairs that could instead have gone to saving lives.”

Costs to the charity are estimated at around £2,500 in total – almost double the £1,700 it costs to fly a single lifesaving mission.

Anyone with any information on the break-in, which occurred on the night of June 4 at 3 Foundry Walk NN11 4PN, should call the police on 101.

To find out how you can help your local air ambulance, go to www.wndlrairambulance.org.uk, or call 0300 3045 999.