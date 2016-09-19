Advice session for students

Students in Daventry who have not yet decided on their next steps after GCSEs are invited to an advice session on Wednesday.

Places are still available for this term and it is not too late to join a full-time course as the college starts to prepare to move into its state-of-the-art new building on the same site.

The multi-million pound Badby Road West campus is expected to be ready to move into later in the autumn.

The facilities will be home to a new Digital Academy, set to teach students software and coding, web development, games design and social media.

Facilities will also include industry-standard workshops for motor vehicle engineering, state of the art library facilities, contemporary hairdressing and beauty therapy salons, ICT and Mac suites, teaching space for healthcare and childcare plus dedicated provision for students with learning difficulties and disabilities.

In addition, there are growing numbers of vacancies in the Daventry area for Apprenticeships that enable students to ‘earn while they learn’.

The curriculum includes a range of study programmes that consist of technical and professional qualifications plus maths and English and employability skills.

Courses include apprenticeships, art and design, computing and IT, business, hair and beauty and vehicle mechanics.

Anyone who is interested in hearing more about the courses on offer and finding out about plans to move in to the new building should register online via the college website and visit the advice session on 21 September which is open between 3pm and 6pm.