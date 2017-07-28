Search

ADAM SIMMONDS TRIAL: No retrial for former Northamptonshire police and crime commissioner charged with leaking sensitive data

Former Police and Crime Commissioner Adam Simmonds stood accused of leaking confidential data.
Former Northamptonshire police and crime commissioner Adam Simmonds will not face a retrial over allegations he leaked sensitive data.

Simmonds stood accused of passing on confidential information about a criminal investigation into Wellingborough MP Peter Bone and his wife Jeanette between November 2013 and May 2014.

But a jury at Southwark Crown Court failed to reach a verdict following 12 hours of deliberation on July 20.

It emerged tonight that Mr Simmonds will not face a retrial as it was "not in the public interest", a Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson said.

This means the case is now closed with a not-guilty verdict for Mr Simmonds.

Mr Simmonds was elected as police and crime commissioner for Northamptonshire in 2012, but chose not to stand for re-election in 2016.