Activists unveil banner on A45 near Wellingborough over Trump inauguration

A group of campaigners have unveiled a banner on the A45 near Wellingborough as Donald Trump is set to become the USA’s president.

The group displayed the banner today in support of the national campaign “Build Bridges Not Walls” on the A45 running from Wilby to Great Doddington/Earls Barton.

One of the organisers of the action said: “Together we will drop banners from bridges across the country to send a simple, hopeful and unmistakable message.

“We will build bridges, not walls, to a peaceful and just world rid of oppression and hatred.

“We stand together with a vision that a better world is possible.

“A vision that all the peoples of the world can live on this small planet together in friendship, comradeship and mutual respect.

“Together all problems can be tackled. Apart we will fail.”