Search

A5 and M1 in Northamptonshire reopened after accidents this morning

Travel news

Travel news

0
Have your say

The A5 and M1 in Northamptonshire have reopened to traffic after separate incidents shut partially closed them both this morning.

The A5 between Weedon and Towcester reopened shortly after 2.30pm - it had been closed for emergency resurfacing works following a spill early this morning involving hundreds of litres of diesel.

There were some minor delays on the road as traffic returned to normal.

The M1 has also fully reopened after a crash involving three lorries closed the northbound side between junctions 15a and 16.