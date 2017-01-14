A361 between Daventry and Kilsby could get government cash for safety upgrades

The A361 north of Daventry has been named as one of the most dangerous roads in the East Midlands.

As such the route is eligible for a share of £175 million Government funding pot for road safety improvements in the East Midlands.

The Department For Transport is now inviting proposals from local highway authorities to upgrade these roads.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “The section of A361 between Daventry and Kilsby is one of the active Red Routes in the county in terms of collision history and has been identified by the DfT for improvement funding support.

“We welcome this opportunity and, at this very early stage, have a meeting arranged with the DfT to discuss the scope, extent and arrangements for the funding which will enable us to explore appropriate measures.”