A woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the Nobottle road

A female passenger was left with serious injuries police say after a crash on the Nobottle road.

The crash happened at around 8am on Tuesday November 8 on the Nobottle road (officially named Roman Road) at the Flore/Little Brington junction.

A silver Nissan X-Trail, being driven by a 29-year-old man, collided with a silver Honda Accord being driven by a 35-year-old man, on Roman Road, at the Flore turning near Little Brington.

The collision left a 39-year-old woman who was the passenger in the Accord with serious injuries.

She was taken to University Hospital Coventry by air ambulance, while the two drivers were taken to Northampton General Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident can contact the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.