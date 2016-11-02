A new exercise bootcamp has been set up by a Northampton woman to motivate new mums to get fit

A mother of two, who was made redundant last year, has set up an exercise boot camp in Northamptonshire for new mums and their prams.

Personal trainer Sara Warren-Hawes from Bugbrooke has been inspired to set up a “buggy bootcamp” for mums recuperating after childbirth to help them “get back into their clothes.”

Since her redundancy, Mrs Warren-Hawes’ has set up a personal training course and now runs two bootcamps for Northamptonshire people wanting to up their fitness levels.

The fitness fanatic said: “Buggy bootcamp helps women during the initial recuperation in their first six weeks after natural childbirth or 10 weeks after a C-section, through those tough times of getting back into their clothes and helping women get to the new levels of fitness that they need to be a mum.

“Why pay for a crèche or childcare to work out, when all you have to do is put on your trainers, grab your pushchair, not forgetting the baby of course,” she said.

The buggy bootcamp plays host to 33 members and their little ones and is held in Daventry, Long Buckby, Weedon, Duston, Bugbrooke and Grange Park every week.

Mrs Warren-Howes added: “The sessions are 45 minutes long and we have a variation of exercises for different ladies depending on whether they are pregnant or whether they have had the baby.

“To start with they are encouraged to do light exercise, and after four weeks we introduce kettlebells. After their fitness has gone up, we bring in heavier equipment.”

Mrs Warren-Howes is a qualified level-three personal trainer, who has studied exercise referral, meaning she is competent to train ladies with underlying medical problems.

The buggy bootcamp has been up and running since September 12 and operates throughout the school term for £4 a session.

The personal trainer also runs a physical training boot camp, which has been running for 19 months.