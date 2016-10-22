A bird’s eye view of Daventry’s past

Here are a couple of photos we dug out of the archives from 1984.

The top photo shows High Street looking south. The old school and council buildings (now the library and its car park) are at the bottom. The Stead and Simpson factory in New Street can be seen at the top left of the image.

The second photo shows the town centre from a different angle, looking along Oxford Street towards Holy Cross Church. Again there are factories dotted around the town centre which are long gone, and that DDC’s Lodge Road offices are yet to be built.