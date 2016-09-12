82-year-old Northamptonshire woman dies in hospital after traffic collision

An 82-year-old woman from Northamptonshire has died in hospital following a traffic collision.

The collision happened on Wednesday August 31 at around 9.50am on the eastern bypass of the A423 at Oxford, and involved a red Peugeot 308, a white Ford Mondeo, a blue Vauxhall Astra and a HGV.

An 82-year-old woman and a 76-year-old woman, who had been travelling in the Vauxhall Astra, sustained serious life changing injuries and were taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital.

Sadly the 82-year-old woman who is from Northamptonshire died in hospital on Wednesday September 7 from injuries sustained in the collision.

The 76-year-old passenger remains in hospital.

A 16-year-old boy travelling in the Ford Mondeo sustained an injury to his leg and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital. He has since been discharged.

Investigating officer with Thames Valley Police, PC Graham Holt of the Roads Policing, Bicester, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who has sadly died from injuries sustained during this collision.

“An investigation into the collision is underway and I would like to speak to anyone who has any information. If you were travelling along the eastern bypass of the A423 and saw something you believe is relevant to our investigation, or if you witnessed the incident, please contact me via the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting URN 328 31/8.

“If you don’t want to speak directly to police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers (opens new window) anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”