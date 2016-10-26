4G mobile phone service being installed in Crick next month

Mobile phone users who are O2 customers in Crick may soon be able to receive 4G service, it has been announced.

Work is scheduled to start the week commencing Monday, November 7 to improve the civerage in the area. A spokesman for O2 said customers may experience intermittent signal service during the work.

Derek McManus, Chief Operating Officer, Telefónica UK, said: “O2 customers in Crick will soon be able to experience faster mobile internet on their devices such as streaming high definition TV, shopping on the go, and video calling.

“For our business customers, 4G is all about working more effectively. They can work remotely, access cloud services, collaborate using apps and so on. 4G will make everything easier for them.”

O2 is spending £600 million in 2016 on its network and by the end of 2017 will have invested over £3billion in 4G and the modernisation of its 2G and 3G networks across the UK.