240 wheels and tyres stolen from Daventry business

Thieves stole wheels, tyres, and a skip, from businesses in Daventry in one night.

Northamptonshire Police say that between 10pm and 11pm on Sunday. January 15, offenders entered the yard of a business in Sopwith Way by damaging a fence panel. They then stolen 240 van wheels and tyres.

A skip was also stolen from nearby Brunel Close on the same night, items from which were found in the yard.

Officers would like to speak with anyone who saw a large vehicle or the skip being moved.

Anyone with information about these incidents are being urged to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.