Motorists have been warned to expect disruption on a major route into Northampton after a herd of brown cows escaped onto the carriageway.

Drivers have reported that 20 cattle were near the roundabout linking the A4500 Weedon Road and Tollgate Way, in the Sixfields area of the town.

Firefighters have also been called to a nearby stretch of the A4500 Weedon Road near to the Shell petrol station after a car caught fire.

Drivers are being asked to factor disruption into their journeys.