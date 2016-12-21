100 years of inspiring young lives

Ashby Fields Cub Scouts celebrated 100 years of Adventure Cub Scouts and volunteers marked the milestone with a Cubs 100 sleepover at Weedon Scout Hut.

The celebrations took place on December 16 exactly 100 years from when the section was launched.

At 19.16pm the Cub Scouts joined with thousands of others around the UK in renewing their Cub Scout Promise, pledging to do their best and help other people.

The young people enjoyed activities including watching the latest Jungle Book movie, preparing their lunch and hiking.

Cub Scouts are 8 – 10 ½ year olds and they take part in a wide range of activities designed to be interesting and challenging. A Cub Scout meeting consists of games and activities with plenty of time spent outdoors.

Scouting in Daventry seeks to transform the lives of young people by providing an inspiring programme of everyday adventure. Over 200 activities, including adventure camps, climbing and water zorbing, are on offer.

Chief Scout Bear Grylls said: “I am super proud to see so many young people renewing their Cub Scout Promise to do their best and help other people. I am excited to see Scout numbers continue to rise across the UK and the big reasons for this are the adventures made possible by the amazing volunteers from Ashby Fields Cub Pack.”

www.scouts.org.uk/join.