Two Frost Fairs to be held in Northampton this winter

The popular Frost Fair will be returning to Northampton’s Market Square twice this winter.

The Christmas themed market with choir performances and street performers will be in the town on Sunday November 27 and Sunday December 4.

Northampton Borough Council is looking for traders with something unique or seasonal to offer, including food, drink, arts and crafts.

The market will be open from 11am to 4pm on each day and the borough council is now inviting traders who would like to stand to get in touch.

Councillor for community engagement, Anna King, said: “The Frost Fair has always been received well by both the town’s shoppers and businesses. The unique and vintage feel of the market and the festive entertainment is a great way to draw people into the town during the lead up to Christmas.

“Last year we attracted more than 70 stalls to the market square and we look forward to welcoming more local craftspeople and traders to this year’s fairs.”

On December 4, in addition to the Frost Fair Market, Northampton will be hosting a lantern parade. The parade will begin at 3.45pm and a children’s workshop and choirs will also be taking place.

Local traders who would like to have a stall at this year’s Frost Fair can book a stall with the market manager, Charlie Childs, at cchilds@northampton.gov.uk or 07771 930475.