These two school photos both come from the Daventry Express in November 1991.

The top image is of pupils at Weedon Primary School and was printed on November 14. The image was taken as part of a feature covering the village as a whole. The photo was organised by headteacher Mr T J Peskett.

The bottom image was printed a week later on the front page and shows the children of Badby Primary School who were apparently desperately awaiting snow to brighten up their cold break times.