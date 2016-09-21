Did you catch the last train through Woodford Halse?

These are another couple of photos from the archive showing pieces of the district’s railway history.

Both of these photos show the old station at Woodford Halse.

The top one shows the last train to leave the station in 1966 before it was closed. The engine carries a commemorative wreath on its front to mark the occasion..

The second one shows the station looking back in the opposite direction, and although the date of the image is not known, it is the older of the two.

The station had island platforms positioned between the lines. Passenger access was via a flight of stairs from an entrance under the railway bridge. The bridge still stands, and the bricked-up entrance is still visible from the pavement.